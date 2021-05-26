LDH: Number of child drownings in La. increases in 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new statistic for parents that may have you rethinking at least part of your child’s summer vacation. The Department of Health said after five consecutive years of decreasing child drownings in Louisiana, 2020 was one of the deadliest in recent history.
Many of you can’t wait to be out on the water or poolside this Memorial Day weekend but as you know, things can get dangerous fast if you don’t know how to swim.
YMCA of the Capital Area has group or one-on-one lessons on water safety and lessons at the YMCA this summer.
A session includes:
- Exercises to help kids adjust to being in the water
- Instruction in “Jump, Push, Turn, Grab” and “Swim, Float, Swim,” two skill sets kids can use if they unexpectedly find themselves in the water
- Specific safety topics, like what to do if you see someone in the water who needs help
- Fun activities that reinforce skills
The Louisiana Department of Health wants to remind families to take these important precautions:
- Watch children when they are in or around water at all times; avoid getting distracted.
- Teach children how to swim.
- If you own a pool or spa, install layers of protection, including a four-sided fence with a self-closing, self-latching gate.
- Keep children away from pool drains, pipes and other openings to avoid entrapments.
- Wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when boating or participating in other water activities.
