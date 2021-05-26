Ask the Expert
Iberville Parish opens 3 flood gates on Manchac Road

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - All three of the flood gates on Manchac Road in the eastern part of Iberville Parish have been opened, according to parish president J. Mitchell Ourso Jr.

Crews opened the flood gates at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 26.

Ourso says officials expect the water to start draining out of the Spanish Lake basin through Alligator Bayou. Residents in the eastern part of the parish should start to see some floodwaters recede over the next 24 hours, Ourso says.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

