FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Muggy and warm weather continues, possible isolated showers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fairly typical late-May weather will prevail over the next couple of days. Muggy mornings will give way to warm and somewhat humid afternoons, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will top out in the upper 80s today and Thursday, with rain chances running about 20% on both days.
We’ll begin to track an approaching cold front Friday into Saturday. A slightly better rain chance, around 30%, is expected during the day on Friday, with highs again in the upper 80s.
We’ll need to keep an eye on the potential for some storms sneaking in from the north by Friday night, but forecast confidence is fairly low with that particular scenario as it stands right now.
We are more confident in good rain chances returning on Saturday as the cold front moves through the region. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms can be expected in association with the front. Increased cloud cover and rainfall will keep Saturday’s highs in the mid 80s.
Rain amounts look manageable at this point, with totals expected to average 0.25″-1.00″ across our area, but locally higher totals will be possible.
We’ll then get to enjoy a fairly nice payoff in the wake of the front to close out the month of May. Slightly cooler and less humid conditions will settle in for a couple of days, including Memorial Day.
The drier air should also keep the majority of us rain-free on Sunday and Monday. Isolated to scattered rains will then return for the remainder of next week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.