Ascension Parish officials to create ‘cut’ in Alligator Bayou Road to drain water from Spanish Lake/Bluff Swamp

Ascension Parish officials are planning on creating a 'cut' in Alligator Bayou Road to allow...
Ascension Parish officials are planning on creating a 'cut' in Alligator Bayou Road to allow additional water to drain from Spanish Lake/Bluff Swamp into Bayou Manchac.(Ascension Parish Government)
By Steve Caparotta
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Ascension Parish Government say they are planning on creating a “cut” in Alligator Bayou Road to allow additional water to drain from Spanish Lake/Bluff Swamp into Bayou Manchac.

There were six pumps being operated at the site on the morning of Wednesday, May 26 and two more pumps are expected to go online before the end of the day.

Crews will begin cutting the road on either Friday, May 28 or Saturday, May 29.

Officials say they are monitoring weather conditions and will fill in the cut if enough rain falls this weekend to cause Bayou Manchac to rise to 14 feet.

Drivers should be aware that Alligator Bayou Road will remain closed until further notice. The area is an active construction and access will only be given to authorized personnel.

