Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

‘Visually spectacular’ night ahead as supermoon, lunar eclipse light up the sky

By Peter Zampa
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tuesday night and Wednesday morning Americans can look to the skies and witness a rare event. A so-called supermoon and a lunar eclipse will be visible to much of the U.S. Experts at NASA say events like this do not happen often, so take it in while you can.

“We always love for people to have a reason to go outside and look up, and this is just visually spectacular,” said Ernie Wright, a science visualizer at NASA.

Wright says it is the closest full moon of the year, giving it the supermoon designation. Supermoons are not uncommon, but coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, which is when the moon passes into the earth’s shadow, is a once or twice a decade experience according to Wright.

“You think, ‘Oh it’s the moon I’ll just go out and look at it.’ But then you see this alignment of the earth, the moon, and the sun and think about it for a second, you go, ‘Wow! That’s cool!’”

Wright says the mountain and pacific time zones will get the full experience of a total eclipse early Wednesday morning, but he says just about everyone in the U.S. will be able to see a partial eclipse while enjoying the supermoon. Wright says he likes these moments when he can try to convince people to think bigger.

“It sort of takes you out of your daily problems and whatever things you saw on TV or social media that upsets you, and makes you look at the bigger picture,” said Wright.

Wright says the best time to get a view of the eclipse is going to be early Wednesday morning before sunrise. And if you want to learn more about all this moon madness, you can visit moon.nasa.gov.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One shot on Siegen Lane
Two employees shot, one dead after shooting near IHOP on Siegen Lane
(FILE)
Mask mandate lifted for students in Louisiana classrooms
Baton Rouge Police Department
Detectives investigate shooting death of female on Kaufman Street
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards to discuss next steps in COVID fight, as latest public health emergency order set to expire

Latest News

Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
LIVE: Official: Multiple deaths in shooting at San Jose railyard
Scientists discovered a tortoise found in the Galapagos Islands belongs to a species believed...
‘Extinct’ Galapagos tortoise reemerges after 100 years, researchers say
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Former Sen. John Warner dies at 94
A mother and her daughter are moving due to Arkansa's anti-transgender law.
Mother, trans daughter moving due to Arkansas laws
According to a 2021 NerdWallet study, more than half of Americans (56%) plan to take their next...
As travel rebounds, credit cards can unlock perks from bygone golden age