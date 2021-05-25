Ask the Expert
Teacher gives students sex survey in Mass.

By WBZ staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT
DRACUT, Mass. (WBZ) - A Massachusetts high school teacher is on administrative leave after giving students a survey about their sex lives.

“No one in their right mind would ever think that this is appropriate,” said a mother who did not want to be identified.

Some parents are furious over the survey handed out at Dracut High School asking students personal questions about sexual arousal.

“These students are 15- and 16-year-old students, minors,” the parent said.

The mom said she found out about the questionnaire from her 10th grade daughter who brought it home.

“What happened, at least to my knowledge, is that some students left the class because they were so uncomfortable,” said Richard Silvio, a Dracut High junior.

Silvio heard about the handout and couldn’t believe it came from a teacher.

“Frankly, I’m disgusted,” he said. “The type of things that you know he was asking about, arousal and words that frankly I don’t even want to say on camera, I was shocked. I was horrified.”

Teacher Eric Jackson is on administrative leave from his job as a science teacher.

Asked about it at his home, he didn’t have much to say.

“I’m just going to say no comment, thank you very much,” Jackson said.

The school committee met but did not address the issue Monday night.

In a statement, the superintendent called it a highly inappropriate survey and said the district has initiated a review of the matter.

Some parents think more needs to be done.

“Someone pointed out it seems like a grooming technique, and I’m going to agree with that,” the 10th grader’s mother said.

“I wish he would lose his job, I’m sorry,” another parent said.

Teachers and parents said Jackson told the class he didn’t expect students to fill out the questionnaire and turn it in, it was just an exercise to get thinking.

During that interview at his door, Jackson said someone else authored the survey.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

