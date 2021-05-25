SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Madison Prep Chargers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Class 3A state champion Chargers of Madison Prep are not shying away from competition, despite missing 22 seniors from their celebration in Natchitoches.
You win a state championship 50-0, you’re going to have a target on your back. Everybody’s heard about you.
“Yeah,” (laughter), answered senior quarterback Zeon Chriss.
What is that like?
“I’m up for the challenge. I like people coming at me, because it’s fun, having to play against good competition and having to work hard for something,” Chriss replied.
Chriss, a two-time Sportsline Player of the Week in 2020, led his team into a spring game at highly-regarded Scotlandville.
Despite missing all his senior receivers and nine starters on offense, Chriss was a cool customer and found an exciting new target against the vaunted Hornets.
Rookie Hezekiah Danzler showed up big for a team that averaged nearly 40 points a game last year.
Even when a blitzer was offsides by a mile, No. 19 remained patient under pressure to find another new target, Chris Hughes.
The Chargers return only three starters on defense but a big one in No. 2 Quincy Wiggins, a defensive lineman who’s only played one year of football but has power five schools drooling as recruiting visits start June 1.
Head coach Landry Williams wants balance with the run game to win the big games and Tony Lewis seems to be one of the answers.
But the school that swept four major titles in football, basketball, girls basketball, and track will rely on the humble and focused four-year starter Chriss to find Josh Ephrom or Kiamari Murray or whoever steps out of the shadows.
“Zeon’s been throwing to great receivers his whole career pretty much ... so and to start over with a new group and see them make plays, it’s something to be excited about,” said Williams.
“He’s a freshman and to see him come out like that made me proud because we’ve been working hard all offseason,” Chriss added.
“That’s only the beginning,” said Wiggins. “We still got a whole lot to fix up on.“
“We got a whole lot of improving to do,“ said lineman Ronald Harris.
“He knows the checks, he knows ... sometimes, I’m like, ‘You need to lighten up. This is high school,’“ Williams added.
