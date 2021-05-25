Southern University receives $1 million donation from alumnus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University alumnus and Southern University System Foundation (SUSF) Trustee Irving Matthews donated $1 million to expand the programming creating the Southern University Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center.
Matthews, donated the money to the university on Tuesday, May 25.
“I believe that the long-term success of Southern University is tied to the support it receives from the students that attended the University,” Matthews said. “It is imperative that all alums give back to the University that has given so much to them. Southern has been there for us, so let’s keep it around for future generations. I will forever be committed to giving back to my cherished alma mater.”
To recognize Matthews the Center will be named the Matthews Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. His philanthropic efforts benefitting Southern University spans three decades totaling $916K. With this gift, Matthews’ lifetime giving to Southern will exceed $2M according to a statement from Southern University.
Matthews earned a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering technology. He is the president and owner of The Matthews Automotive Group, employing more than 300 employees, consisting of four automobile dealerships representing four franchises -- Ford, Kia, Toyota, and Mazda.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.