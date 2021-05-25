Roasted summer vegetables

Roasted summer vegetables
By Chef John Folse | May 25, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 4:15 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is finally summer here in the Cajun Country, and I have just the right recipe for those looking for a light and healthy dish. This recipe calls for roasting the vegetables. For a smoky flavor, try putting them on the grill. It’s the perfect side dish for the big holiday weekend!

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

2 summer squash, sliced on the bias ¼-inch thick

2 zucchini, sliced on the bias ¼-inch thick

1 parsnip, sliced on the bias ¼-inch thick

1 carrot, sliced on the bias ¼-inch thick

1 portabella mushroom, cut into ½-inch strips

12 asparagus, ends trimmed

1 rutabaga, peeled and thinly sliced

1 cup sliced red onions

1 red bell pepper, cored and cut into ½-inch strips

1 yellow bell pepper, cored and cut into ½-inch strips

1 orange bell pepper, cored and cut into ½-inch strips

4 tbsps olive oil, divided

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

3 cloves garlic, peeled, crushed and coarsely chopped

2 tbsps balsamic vinegar

2 tbsps sherry or red wine vinegar

1 tbsp coarsely chopped oregano leaves

1 tbsp coarsely chopped basil leaves

1 tbsp thyme leaves

Method:

Preheat oven to 475°F. Place vegetables in a large mixing bowl. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and season to taste using salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Toss to coat well. Divide vegetables evenly between 2 baking sheets. Roast 15–20 minutes or until vegetables are tender, turning once during cooking process. Remove from oven and keep warm. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together chopped garlic, vinegars, oregano, basil, thyme and remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil. Drizzle mixture over vegetables and toss gently to coat. Serve with grilled chicken, fish or steak.

