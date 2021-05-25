Roasted summer vegetables

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is finally summer here in the Cajun Country, and I have just the right recipe for those looking for a light and healthy dish. This recipe calls for roasting the vegetables. For a smoky flavor, try putting them on the grill. It’s the perfect side dish for the big holiday weekend!
Prep Time: 45 Minutes
Yields: 6–8 Servings
Ingredients:
2 summer squash, sliced on the bias ¼-inch thick
2 zucchini, sliced on the bias ¼-inch thick
1 parsnip, sliced on the bias ¼-inch thick
1 carrot, sliced on the bias ¼-inch thick
1 portabella mushroom, cut into ½-inch strips
12 asparagus, ends trimmed
1 rutabaga, peeled and thinly sliced
1 cup sliced red onions
1 red bell pepper, cored and cut into ½-inch strips
1 yellow bell pepper, cored and cut into ½-inch strips
1 orange bell pepper, cored and cut into ½-inch strips
4 tbsps olive oil, divided
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
3 cloves garlic, peeled, crushed and coarsely chopped
2 tbsps balsamic vinegar
2 tbsps sherry or red wine vinegar
1 tbsp coarsely chopped oregano leaves
1 tbsp coarsely chopped basil leaves
1 tbsp thyme leaves
Method:
Preheat oven to 475°F. Place vegetables in a large mixing bowl. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and season to taste using salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Toss to coat well. Divide vegetables evenly between 2 baking sheets. Roast 15–20 minutes or until vegetables are tender, turning once during cooking process. Remove from oven and keep warm. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together chopped garlic, vinegars, oregano, basil, thyme and remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil. Drizzle mixture over vegetables and toss gently to coat. Serve with grilled chicken, fish or steak.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.