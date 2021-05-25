Remembering Former Gov. Buddy Roemer in the Capital City Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisianian who was driven by a desire to serve is being remembered throughout the state on Tuesday, May 25.
Former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer died at the age of 77 early last week and two funeral services will be held for Roemer.
Roemer served as the 52nd Governor of Louisiana from 1988 to 1992. He served as the U.S. Representative of Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District from 1980 to 1988.
Many describe him as a politician who was “kind of an unstoppable force” and one who was brilliant, energetic, and passionate to the point of sometimes seeming brash.
Many agree Roemer’s service to Louisiana won’t be forgotten.
The first ceremony is taking place at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m.
Another funeral service will be held in Shreveport Thursday, May 27.
The family asks those wishing to honor Roemer’s memory to donate to the American Diabetes Association or to the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools’ Little Free Libraries Project.
