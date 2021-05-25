One person in critical condition following shooting near IHOP on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities responding to a shooting near the IHOP restaurant on Siegen Lane just after noon Tuesday.
A witness says he was inside the IHOP when gunshots rang out and “everyone hit the floor.” The witness said he was told the victim was behind the IHOP restaurant when he was shot.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. A second victim was transported from a different location with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities are searching the area for the gunman.
