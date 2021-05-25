One person in critical condition following shooting near IHOP on Siegen Lane

One shot on Siegen Lane (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | May 25, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 12:44 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities responding to a shooting near the IHOP restaurant on Siegen Lane just after noon Tuesday.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting outside of the IHOP on Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge, La., in the early afternoon hours of Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
A witness says he was inside the IHOP when gunshots rang out and “everyone hit the floor.” The witness said he was told the victim was behind the IHOP restaurant when he was shot.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. A second victim was transported from a different location with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are searching the area for the gunman.

