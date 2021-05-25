Mask mandate lifted for students in Louisiana classrooms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday, May 25 he would be ending most of Louisiana’s coronavirus restrictions in a new proclamation that will go into effect on Wednesday, May 26.
Gov. Edwards also said he would be lifting the statewide mask mandate that requires students to wear a mask in classroom and school events.
Schools can end the mask mandate at the end of the current semester/quarter.
However, the governor said masks will still be required on public transit systems, health care facilities, and prisons.
Local school districts, parish governments, and businesses can still set their own mask requirements, the governor said.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
