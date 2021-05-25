Four LSU Tigers named to All-SEC Teams

Morgan ranks No. 3 in the SEC in batting average at .370 hitting .390 in SEC play, he was also No. 1 in hits with 80, No. 1 in runs scored at 59, No. 4 in triples with four, No. 2 in doubles with 15, No. 3 in on-base percentage at .461 and No. 5 in stolen bases at 14.