FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather continues this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll start today with areas of patchy fog and lower visibility, due to increased moisture and humidity. Not everyone will have reduced visibility, and those that do, will clear it out quickly.
For the most part, the dry weather regime will dominate under a ridge of high pressure the next few days. However, it can’t be ruled out that an isolated shower or two will sneak in under the ridge this afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid 80s the next few days under a mix of sun and clouds. We will be even warmer in the upper 80s by the end of the week. Night lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s this week.
As for rain chances, we’re looking at around 10% this afternoon, then mainly dry Wednesday through Friday. There’s a lot of uncertainty this weekend as models differ on rain rates.
For now, the rain chance appears low both days, but stay tuned. Also noteworthy, there’ll be the Super Flower Bloodmoon Eclipse Wednesday morning, but we will miss some, if not all of it.
