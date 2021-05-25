Firefighters investigating arson at vacant building on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they are investigating a fire that was intentionally set inside of a vacant building on the morning of Tuesday, May 25.
Firefighters say they responded to the 3900 block of Plank Road at 9:45 a.m. and found small trash fires throughout the building. They say the fires were put out before the building suffered any damage.
Anyone with any information about the fire should call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-1419.
