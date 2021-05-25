BRFD: Woman faces arson charge for setting fire at Baton Rouge General - Mid City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported a woman is facing a charge of aggravated arson after setting a small fire at Baton Rouge General - Mid City on Tuesday, May 25.
Firefighters said Joyce Moses, 57, poured gasoline at the hospital entrance and set it on fire around 5 a.m. They added they were able to put it out before it could cause any major damage.
According to BRFD, Moses injured herself while setting the fire and was hospitalized. She will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison upon her release.
