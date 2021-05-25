Black-and-blue sugar steak

Whisk together cane syrup and all other ingredients to create a marinade. Pour marinade into a glass jar and allow flavors to develop overnight. Pour marinade over porterhouse and turn 2 or 3 times to coat evenly. Allow steak to sit at room temperature 1–2 hours, turning occasionally. Heat grill according to manufacturer’s directions. Grill steak on high heat, turning occasionally, until inside temperature reaches 125°F and outside is browned and slightly charred around edges. If you prefer your steak medium or well done, cook on a lower heat, turning occasionally, until cooked to your preference. Serve with your favorite side dish such as Roasted Summer Vegetables.