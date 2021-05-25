Black-and-blue sugar steak

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Among Pittsburgh steelworkers, the term “black-and-blue” is used to describe a steak that has been charred on the outside but remains rare on the inside. Here in Louisiana, brown sugar or cane syrup is used to create a sweet meat marinade.
Prep Time: 3 Hours
Yields: 4 Servings
Ingredients:
1 (2½-pound) porterhouse steak
¼ cup Louisiana cane syrup
¼ cup fresh-squeezed orange juice
3 tbsps Worcestershire sauce
2 tsps dried basil leaves
2 tsps dried tarragon leaves
1 tsp dried thyme leaves
2 tsps granulated garlic
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp black pepper
1 tsp Louisiana hot sauce
salt to taste
Method:
Whisk together cane syrup and all other ingredients to create a marinade. Pour marinade into a glass jar and allow flavors to develop overnight. Pour marinade over porterhouse and turn 2 or 3 times to coat evenly. Allow steak to sit at room temperature 1–2 hours, turning occasionally. Heat grill according to manufacturer’s directions. Grill steak on high heat, turning occasionally, until inside temperature reaches 125°F and outside is browned and slightly charred around edges. If you prefer your steak medium or well done, cook on a lower heat, turning occasionally, until cooked to your preference. Serve with your favorite side dish such as Roasted Summer Vegetables.
