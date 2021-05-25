Ascension Parish asks residents to report water in homes, businesses

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish government is asking residents and business owners to let officials know if floodwaters made it inside their homes or businesses.
The Floodplain Management and Storm Water departments will compile and catalog the information.
The request is for information on homes and businesses only. It does not include sheds, pole barns, and other out structures.
As of Tuesday, May 25, officials said 63 people had reported damage.
All residents and business owners who had flooding issues are asked to call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200.
The parish will use the information to report high-water events to state and federal agencies.
