SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Springfield Bulldogs

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 6 for Sportsline Summer Camp is in Springfield, where the Bulldogs are coming off a 2020 season they’d rather forget.
They had to forfeit the five games they got to play through COVID and are now preparing for 2021 with just five seniors.
No. 14 is safety Trevor Sanchez. He is part of the youth movement. Head coach Ryan Serpas calls Sanchez the most-improved young player on a team that played a three-team spring game with Independence and Varnado.
Quarterback Seth Grand hit a long pass completion to wide receiver Britton Allen for one of the bright moments.
The Bulldogs were 2-3 before COVID and the forfeits cut last season short.
Sanchez is supposed to join Allen and senior leader Rick Vicknair as a slot receiver and a defensive backs role on defense.
Vicknair could also see time at running back and quarterback.
And even though the Bulldogs are just starting to build their depth back to a level where they can contend for championships, they say they’re encouraged by the improvement they’re seeing from Sanchez and the front seven on defense with the likes of Ethan Crawford and Walton Lee.
“Everybody’s younger,” said Vicknair. “They’re here to prove their worth. They’re here to earn their spots. Everybody’s just playing 150 percent.”
“We’ve progressed and gotten better and gotten stronger and gotten smarter,” added junior lineman Layden Richards.
“I like where we were at on the offensive and defensive lines,” said Serpas. “And I thought we were able to do some things up front. And I really think that’s going to be the strength of our team.”
