Salvation Army continuing to help families, looking for donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We all feel for families who lost everything they own or for those who haven’t been able to sleep in their own bed in nearly a week after severe weather hit the Capital Region.
Organizations like The Salvation Army are hoping to help bridge the gap to connect those who can give and to those who need the aid.
The Director of Operations at The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge said they opened up the shelter 24 hours last week to accommodate the need.
They started partnering with the Food Bank, MOHSEP and volunteers as many had to leave their homes and stay in the shelter.
The Salvation Army said the greatest need is clothing, but there is also a need for essentials like towels, blankets and hygiene items.
They said they’re continuing to give out food and helping out those who lost everything to the flooding.
“There’s more of a demand now because, like I said, you have a lot of people who were flooded out of their homes; they’ve lost everything,” said Eddrick Hawkins, Salvation Army Director of Operations. “We’ve been getting a lot of calls from people who’ve been suffering this week that lost a lot of their personal belongings things of that nature. So, the demand has increased this week for sure.”
If you want to donate, you can go to 7361 Airline Hwy or 10420 Coursey Blvd. in between Home Depot and Dollar Tree and bring donations there.
