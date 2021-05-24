Residents in Bayou Pigeon are desperate for flood relief

BAYOU PIGEON, La. (WAFB) - “We’ve been here about sixty-something years, and this is the first time the water come up this high here”, said Brenda Collier.
With her home surrounded by water, Brenda collier says she hasn’t seen anything like this.
“Oh no, it didn’t flood here in ’16...not at all”, said Collier.
Luckily, she hasn’t gotten any water inside her home to force her out as she believes her sandbags will hold the line.
“As long as the pumps are running, we’ll be okay in here, but other than that yep we’re doing good”, said Collier.
As for the any essential items Collier may need the grocery store is only a four-wheeler ride away.
“On the four-wheelers we go to the road, and we get in the vehicles and then grocery shopping, then we come back and unload the stuff”, said Collier.
To keep more water from flowing over and into more people’s homes people in Iberville parish have doubled their efforts in creating barriers. But unfortunately for some it was too late.
Although some have been able to stay in their home to try and ride things out, others just didn’t have that option.
“The only thing we can do now is wait for the bayous to crest and wait for the water to recede”, said Gayle Labove
Gayle Labove and her husband had to leave their house after they noticed their sandbags and pumps were just not enough to hold the high water back.
“It was rising too fast; it’s coming from everywhere. generally, if I throw a few sandbags maybe two high at the front of the house I’m fine”, said Labove
The water is up to your shins if you walk in her home. Everything is soggy and damaged, leaving Gayle speechless.
“Step down here and then you walk up, you can tell everything’s underwater”, said Labove.
She knows it will take some time and work but it’s nothing she and her husband can’t handle.
“It’s not a pretty sight, but we’ll deal with it. As soon as it starts to recede, we’ll pump it out and do whatever it takes”, said Labove
Parish officials tell us, aside from getting people back into their homes the next step is to clean up all the mess.
