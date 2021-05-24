One-on-One: White House climate advisor discusses administration’s increased funding to prepare for hurricanes

“The administration is looking at a broad set of tools to bolster the resilience of our communities. We know that risk management in the form of insurance is a really powerful tool and we’ve got a real focus in making sure the NFIP Program is as strong and effective as it can be and starts from the very basics in making sure that the mapping that’s done that’s actually reflective of the reality that we live in today, to making sure its affordable and accessible to as broad a spectrum of the population as possible,” Zaidi stated.