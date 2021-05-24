One killed in overnight house fire in Livingston Parish

Deadly fire in Maurepas, Louisiana. (Source: State Fire Marshal)
By WAFB Staff | May 24, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 5:39 AM

MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a deadly overnight house fire that claimed the life of one person in Livingston Parish.

According to officials, the State Fire Marshals Office responded to assist with a structure fire with known injuries in the 15000 block of Herman Berthelot in Maurepas, Louisiana.

When officials arrived on scene, three structures were affected by the fire, an occupied home, a camper, and an unoccupied home.

The occupied home was damaged more than the others.

It was determined that there is a fatality. The gender is unknown at this time.

Our deputies are still on scene.

