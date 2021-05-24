Multiple injuries in crash on US 190 at LA 983 in West Baton Rouge, sources say

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Sources tell WAFB multiple people are injured after a crash on US 190 at Beuche Road in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Authorities say US 190 remains closed as crews work to clear the crash.
The source could not offer the exact number of injuries or conditions.
A medical helicopter is currently en route to the scene, the source says.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
