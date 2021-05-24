Livingston Parish residents still dealing with high floodwaters one week later

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish residents are still dealing with floodwaters after last week’s severe storms.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said there are still a handful of roads that are considered impassable because of the high water. As of Monday, May 24, a few of those include Gunboat Landing, Live Oak Street, Pecan Street, Swan Street, and Mallard Road.
“It’s only flooded down Old Ferry maybe two times in the last two years,” said Steven Slade.
Slade grabbed his four-wheeler and offered to run errands for a lot of his elderly neighbors who can’t transport themselves because of the flooded streets.
He said the thing he’s worried about now is property damage. Slade said a lot of trucks are driving too fast and the waves are pushing up about a lot of these mobile homes.
“A truck coming by making a big wave can flood it. That’s the difference between staying dry or flooding somebody’s home,” he explained.
Along Swann Street, the water is almost waist-deep. For Ron Sanders, he said this has been a lot to deal with.
“My wife has health issues and with the current water levels, that’s a great concern,” said Sanders.
Officials with the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security said winds blowing southeast is what’s causing a lot of these neighborhoods that sit across from Highway 22 to flood.
Sanders said he’s lived here since the 70s and built his house to prepare for this type of flooding but he added it’s something you never look forward to.
“This time, I left my pickup truck in, figuring I could get out even if I did some damage to do it. I want to be able to get her out and if I did some damage, then it wouldn’t matter,” Sanders noted.
He’s urging people to do the same thing he did, and not wait until there’s water in your home before upgrading your home.
“Raise your house. Get it above the highest known flood. Get it up above that because if you don’t, with the future coming, you’re going to have water. Build well above the normal flood level or you’re going to regret it,” said Sanders.
LPSO said it hopes to make a high-water assessment of the parish roads soon.
