JPSO Detective Stephen Arnold, shot in the line of duty in 2016, passes away

JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday the passing of Detective Stephen Arnold.
Detective Arnold was a 12 year veteran of JPSO having previously served as a Second District deputy and Narcotics detective. At the time of his injury, he was serving as a Detective assigned to the DEA Task Force
“His commitment to serving our community was the standard we all strive to meet,” Sheriff Lopinto said.
He received several commendations for his service including two Distinguished Service Awards and an Award For Valor. He was awarded a Purple Heart at the time of his injury and will be posthumously awarded the JPSO Medal of Honor.
Detective Arnold was injured on January 26, 2016 as he and members of his task force served a warrant in the 3500 block of Douglas Street in New Orleans. As Detective Arnold and his team entered the residence, a suspect inside began firing on them.
Detective Arnold was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital to be treated. He has been under intense medical care since that day. The suspect was arrested and eventually pleaded guilty to several charges related to the initial investigation and his shooting of Detective Arnold.
He is currently serving a 35 year sentence in a federal facility.
Funeral arrangements are currently being made and will be announced early in the week.
