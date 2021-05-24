Gov. Edwards to discuss next steps in COVID fight, as latest public health emergency order set to expire

Gov. Edwards to discuss next steps in COVID fight, as latest public health emergency order set to expire
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | May 24, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 10:54 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold his weekly briefing on Tuesday, May 25, at 2 p.m. to update the public on Louisiana’s ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The current public health emergency order, which went into effect on April 28 and amended the statewide mask mandate, is set to expire Wednesday. The governor’s office said Edwards will sign a new order. It is not yet known if mask restrictions will be further lifted or remain the way they are.

Gov. Edwards issues updated masking guidelines in Louisiana on April 27, 2021.
Gov. Edwards issues updated masking guidelines in Louisiana on April 27, 2021. (Source: WAFB)

MASKING RECOMMENDATIONS

The Louisiana Department of Health recommends that the public follow the “Two out of Three” rule to keep themselves safe during COVID.

When in doubt about whether to wear a mask at a certain activity where people outside of a person’s everyday household will be present, they can stay safe by:

  • Making sure everyone around them is vaccinated, or
  • Maintaining the 2 out of 3 Rule: To lower risk for COVID-19, make sure the activity meets two out of the following three conditions: Outdoors, Distanced and Masked.
  • Outdoors + Distanced = No Mask Recommended
  • Outdoors + Not Distanced = Mask Recommended
  • Indoor + Distanced = Mask Recommended

RELATED: Gov. Edwards amends statewide mask mandate

Dr. Joseph Kanter will also speak during the scheduled news conference. He will break down the current level of COVID-19 in the state, how many people have been vaccinated, and more.

During the last news conference, both officials encouraged more people to get vaccinated. They said the state is not where it wants to be as far as the number of people who have received the vaccines.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on severe weather across south La., COVID-19 response

Dr. Kanter pointed out during the previous announcements that there had been 810 breakthrough cases in Louisiana, resulting in 47 people having to be hospitalized and 15 deaths.

He added the percent positivity of the virus had gone up in the state from 3% to 3.4%.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.