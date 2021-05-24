FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer & drier week of weather ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The final full week of May should give us a much-needed opportunity to dry out after flooding rains impacted the area last week. While we do have some small rain chances in the forecast, high pressure should keep rain coverage and intensity at bay for most of the week.
For today, look for a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon, with just a slight chance of a stray shower as highs top out in the mid 80s.
Persistent east to southeast winds will continue to slow the fall along lower reaches of the Amite and Tickfaw Rivers and areas around Lake Maurepas, but lower wind speeds than what we saw last week will still allow for some drainage. A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect through 6 p.m. Monday for the parishes surrounding Lake Maurepas.
Little significant change is expected in our forecast through the week, with seasonably warm weather and small rain chances. Isolated showers are possible on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs topping out in the upper 80s.
Mainly dry weather is then expected on Thursday and Friday, with morning lows in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.
High pressure looks as though it may weaken some by the time we reach the Memorial Day weekend, allowing for the return of at least a few showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are posted at less than 20% for Saturday and 20%-30% from Sunday into Memorial Day Monday.
Memorial Day looks as though it will be a typically warm and humid one, with morning temps starting out around 70° and highs reaching the upper 80s.
