Bishop Duca pens letter on expiration of dispensation from obligation to attend Sunday Mass

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bishop Michael Duca issued a letter on Friday, May 21, that states the dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass in the Diocese of Baton Rouge will expire on June 6.
He said, “it will be the serious obligation of those who are capable to attend Sunday Mass in person.”
He added masks will no longer be required to attend masks but it is still recommended for those who are more vulnerable to the virus.
The letter was read at all Masses throughout the diocese Saturday and Sunday.
According to Duca, pastors will use their own discretion on “return to normal operations” related to other COVID-19 directives that have been eased.
