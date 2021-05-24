AP: Ranking trooper withheld body cam video from deadly Ronald Greene arrest

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York bending over with his foot on Ronald Greene's shoulder after he was taken into custody on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. The video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase, footage authorities refused to release in the two years since Greene died in police custody. (Louisiana State Police via AP) (Source: AP)
By WAFB Staff | May 24, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 2:53 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ranking Louisiana State Police trooper at the scene of the deadly Ronald Greene arrest in 2019 denied the existence of his body camera video for nearly two years, according to a report by The Associated Press.

The report added Lt. John Clary falsely told internal affairs investigators the suspect was still a threat to flee even after he was shackled. The AP stated new documents it obtained from LSP show numerous inconsistencies between Clary’s statements to detectives and the body camera footage he denied having.

Federal investigators look at possible coverup in deadly Greene arrest

Louisiana State Police released all of the body cam video on Friday, May 21.

