AP: Ranking trooper withheld body cam video from deadly Ronald Greene arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ranking Louisiana State Police trooper at the scene of the deadly Ronald Greene arrest in 2019 denied the existence of his body camera video for nearly two years, according to a report by The Associated Press.
The report added Lt. John Clary falsely told internal affairs investigators the suspect was still a threat to flee even after he was shackled. The AP stated new documents it obtained from LSP show numerous inconsistencies between Clary’s statements to detectives and the body camera footage he denied having.
Louisiana State Police released all of the body cam video on Friday, May 21.
