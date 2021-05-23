Two adults, one teen arrested in connection to deputy-involved shooting in Ascension Parish

UPDATE: Two adults and one teenager have been arrested in connection to a deputy-involved shooting in Ascension Parish, according to a spokesperson with Louisiana State Police.
Officials report after a continued investigation into the shooting incident, troopers arrested Jose Ortiz, 35, of San Juan, Texas on charges of resisting an officer by force or violence, disturbing the peace, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile while committing a crime, and second degree battery.
Juan Ortiz, 38, of Gonzales was also arrested on charges of resisting an officer by force or violence, disturbing the peace, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile while committing a crime, and attempted first degree murder of a police officer.
Troopers also arrested a 15-year-old male on charges of resisting an officer by force or violence, disturbing the peace, and attempted first degree murder of a police officer.
ASCENSION (WAFB) - Investigators with Louisiana State Police are looking into a shooting involving two deputies that happened in Ascension Parish Friday, May 21.
Officials say the shooting took place in Sorrento in the River Ridge Subdivision.
In a statement to WAFB, LSP Public Information Officer Taylor Scrantz said “We are working on a statement as our investigators process the scene.”
Two APSO deputies responded to a disturbance call on Wildwood Drive in the River Ridge subdivision around midnight. After deputies made contact with the residents, a physical confrontation occurred between the deputies and three male suspects. During the course of the confrontation, a deputy discharged his firearm striking one suspect, LSP said.
The suspect sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. One deputy also sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, LSP said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
