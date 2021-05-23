Residents in Central flood-prone areas voice their concerns

However, Deveer is not the only one who wishes the water wouldn’t get so high, other neighbors and city officials say it’s time for a change. “At this point this is where state officials are going to have to start doing something with the Comite River and the Amite River. We can do our part and our local drainage channels, but until they really get in here and dredge the Comite River and the Amite River, you know these problems lie this are going to continue to happen, " says David Barrow who is the mayor of Central.