FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid 80s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The stretch of dry weather looks to continue, for now. The same exact area of high pressure in the eastern US that caused all of the rain here in Louisiana, is the same area of high pressure that is now responsible for the nicer, drier weather.
The high has moved over just enough that now Texas has become the rain focal point. There are no tropical waves in the Gulf at this time, and none anticipated in the foreseeable future as we get closer to the official start of the hurricane season.
Of course, the unofficial start to the hurricane season began with the formation of Sub-Tropical Storm Ana, which is still churning in the Atlantic to the northeast of Bermuda. The storm is no threat to any land.
The forecast locally will be similar to what we had yesterday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the mid 80s.
Tonight, we’ll be back down to the mid 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
The work week returns rain free, but now it appears that we will have increasing rain chances starting next weekend into the following work week, which takes us into the beginning of June.
