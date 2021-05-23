Detectives investigating shooting death of female on Kaufman Street.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the shooting death of an unidentified female.
According to officials, the female victim was found inside a vehicle that crashed into a ditch in the 2200 block of Kaufman St.
Officers were dispatched to the Kaufman St area around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 23.
The motive and possible suspect(s) are unknown at this time.
Anyone having information on this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Division at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.