Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Ana becomes a post-tropical cyclone in the Atlantic Ocean

Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on...
Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on Sunday. It then weakened to a depression later in the day.(Source: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: May. 23, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Ana weakened into a post-tropical cyclone late Sunday as it moved away from Bermuda after bringing rain and wind to the island in the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said.

Ana was located about 680 miles (1,095 kilometers) northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in an 11 p.m. advisory. It was moving northeast at 28 mph (44 kph).

Ana formed as a subtropical storm early Saturday, then transitioned to a tropical storm on Sunday. It then weakened to a depression later in the day. The hurricane center said it would dissipate on Monday.

No watches or warnings were in effect for the storm. It posed no threat to land.

Ana was the first named storm in the Atlantic this year, though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1. Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not to the level of last year’s the record-breaking season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One shot on Siegen Lane
Two employees shot, one dead after shooting near IHOP on Siegen Lane
(FILE)
Mask mandate lifted for students in Louisiana classrooms
Baton Rouge Police Department
Detectives investigate shooting death of female on Kaufman Street
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards to discuss next steps in COVID fight, as latest public health emergency order set to expire

Latest News

Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
LIVE: Official: Multiple deaths in shooting at San Jose railyard
Scientists discovered a tortoise found in the Galapagos Islands belongs to a species believed...
‘Extinct’ Galapagos tortoise reemerges after 100 years, researchers say
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Former Sen. John Warner dies at 94
A mother and her daughter are moving due to Arkansa's anti-transgender law.
Mother, trans daughter moving due to Arkansas laws
According to a 2021 NerdWallet study, more than half of Americans (56%) plan to take their next...
As travel rebounds, credit cards can unlock perks from bygone golden age