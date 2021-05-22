Tigers bats stay hot as they advance to championship round of BR Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The bats continued to stay hot for the Tigers in the second game of the Baton Rouge Regional as they took down in-state foe UL-Lafayette 10-3. LSU scored 10 runs on 17 hits in the victory, they scored their most runs against ULL in a Regional game.
In the first two games for the Tigers they have combined for 20 runs and 29 hits including four home runs. Shelbi Sunseri got the start and win in the circle. She threw seven innings, allowing eight hits, three runs and struck out four.
LSU will advance to the championship round of the Baton Rouge Regional on Sunday, May 22 at 1 p.m.
UL-Lafayette got things started for scoring on a solo home run from Ciara Bryan to take a 1-0 lead.
The lead did not last long as the Tigers quickly answered in the bottom of the first inning as Amanda Doyle gave the Tigers a 2-1 advantage on a two-run double to left field.
The Tigers extended their lead on a three-run home run from Raeleen Gutierrez to make it 5-1. LSU scored 5 runs on seven hits in the first inning.
The Cajuns did add another run in the top of the second inning with an RBI ground out to make it 5-2. LSU’s offensive outburst would continue as Sunseri hit a two-run double to make it 7-2, her fourth total RBI in the two games.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, LSU added another run on a Morgan Cummins RBI single to center to make it 8-2 scoring Gutierrez.
The Tigers would add two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as Sunseri launched a solo home run to center field, her second in as many games, to make it 9-3, her fifth total RBI of the weekend.
Aliyah Andrews would get on base with her fifth triple of the season, her third hit of the game. Gutierrez would get Andrews home on a RBI single her third hit and RBI of the game.
