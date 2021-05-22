One juvenile shot in Port Allen, police investigating

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | May 22, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 9:44 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Port Allen Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot Friday, May 21 on Maryland Avenue.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 8:55 p.m.

A spokesperson with the department says Port Allen police officers were dispatched to Maryland Avenue after multiple callers reported shots being fired.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a male juvenile victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

