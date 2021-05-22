One juvenile shot in Port Allen, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Port Allen Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot Friday, May 21 on Maryland Avenue.
According to authorities, the shooting happened around 8:55 p.m.
A spokesperson with the department says Port Allen police officers were dispatched to Maryland Avenue after multiple callers reported shots being fired.
When officers arrived in the area, they found a male juvenile victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing.
