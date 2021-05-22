LSP investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in East Feliciana Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened overnight in East Feliciana Parish.
According to officials, on May 21, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting involving one of their deputies.
The preliminary investigation revealed shortly before 12:00 a.m., the Norwood Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Shady Grove Lane and requested assistance from EFPSO deputies.
As deputies and officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect refused verbal commands and flashed a firearm at a responding deputy. The deputy discharged his firearm and struck the suspect.
The suspect sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
No officers or deputies were injured during the incident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.