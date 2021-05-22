FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A drier weekend ahead; Subtropical storm Ana forms in Atlantic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Welcome to the weekend, and welcome to the drier weather...finally!
Today and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with warm and breezy conditions. Highs both days will be in the mid 80s.
The futurecast shows that you won’t have to travel far to find more rain, in fact, our neighbors to the west in Lafayette will probably still have a few showers and storms this afternoon.
As for Baton Rouge, the computer models do suggest a stray shower Sunday afternoon, which most likely won’t happen.
Expect a stretch of dry weather for a big part of the upcoming 10-day forecast, which is great news.
By the way, Subtropical Storm Ana has formed in the tropical Atlantic, near Bermuda. It’s no threat to land at this time.
As for that wave in the northwestern Gulf, it now only has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical depression. Whether it forms or not, it would only be a threat to the Texas coast, not our area.
