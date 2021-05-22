Bats stay hot as Jags dominate Prairie View A&M 24-3

MADISON, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars continued to stay hot at the plate on Friday, May 21 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament in Madison, Alabama.
After scoring 10 runs on 12 hits in the first game on Friday to beat Alcorn State 10-5 Southern collected 21 hits and scored 24 runs as they beat the Panthers 24-3 in the night cap.
All nine Jaguars collected at least one hit in the victory and six of them had a RBI. AJ Walter led the way as he was 5-for-6 at the plate including two doubles and four RBI.
Prairie View A&M did strike first in the bottom of the first inning as Brayden Johnson hit a two-run single to put the Panthers up 2-0.
The Jaguars quickly answered in the top of the second inning as Tremaine Spears launched a two-run home run to center field to tie the game at 2-2. The Jaguars weren’t done yet as Isaiah Adams hit the second two-run home run of the inning to take a 4-2 lead.
The offense continued to roll in the top of the third inning as Spears added two more RBI to his total with a two-run single to left field to extend the Jaguars lead to 6-2.
Zavier Moore added another run for Southern on a RBI single of his own to make it 7-2. Walter would add the fourth run of the third inning with a RBI double to right field to make it 8-2.
In the top of the fourth inning the Jags bats scored six more runs to extend their lead to 14-2. Colton Frank got things going with a RBI single to make it 9-2. Moore then added his second RBI of the night with a RBI single to center to make it 10-2.
Walter add another RBI to his total with a single back to the pitcher to make it 11-2, and then Adams collected RBI No. 3 with a double to left center to make it 12-2. Jovante Dorris capped off the inning with a two-run single to right center make it 14-2.
For the fifth straight inning the Jaguars put up another crooked number, this time a three spot. Taj Porter started things off with a single to left center that would allow O’Neill Burgos to advance to third and would score on an error to give the Jags a 15-2 advantage.
Walter, with his third RBI of the game this time a double down to left field to extend the lead to 16-2. Adams would add RBI No. 4 to his total with a single to first base to make it 16-2. Frank was walked in the fifth to bring in another run to make it 17-2.
In the sixth inning Southern put up five runs. Spears walked to bring in a run to get things started to make it 18-2 in the Jags favor. Frank drew the second walk of the inning to bring in another run to make it 19-2 and then Porter scored on a wild pitch to make it 20-2.
Moore then would hit a RBI single to center to give Southern a 21-2 lead, Walter would add another run on a RBI single to make it 22-2. The Panthers would get their third run in the bottom of the sixth to make it 22-3.
The Jags added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning both on walks as Frank and Moore drew the RBIs to extend the lead to 24-2.
Southern will once again face Prairie View A&M for the third time in the SWAC Tournament, this time for a spot in the championship game. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.