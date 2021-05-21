SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Mentorship Academy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 5 on Sportsline Summer Camp with a team that returns all five offensive lineman. Head coach Keith Woods and his Mentorship Academy likewise block out all distractions and stay focused and hungry in what is now Woods’ fourth year with the program.
We recently saw big plays from the Sharks in their spring game contest against Belaire.
Those offensive lineman opening up holes for junior running back Jonathan Harris, who broke this long and exciting touchdown run.
Coach Woods is excited about returning 16 starters, but one of them is the quarterback. Woods is breaking in another new quarterback with Amauri Moye, who has been a wide receiver and a defensive back last season.
Moye firing a touchdown pass to 6-foot-4, 191 pound senior receiver Varon Douglas. Douglas a bit of an unknown, who just recently started playing football, but could be a force on both side of the ball.
It’s all adding up to big expectations in 2021, as Woods continues to work towards proving those skeptics wrong about the school with those bright green uniforms.
