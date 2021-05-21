Panthers hit walk-off single to beat Jags 2-1 in SWAC Tournament

MADISON, Ala. (WAFB) - Prairie View A&M took down the Southern in the second round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday, May 20.
With the loss the Jags will face off against Alcorn State at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 21.
It was a scoreless game through the first four innings, but then the Panthers got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning as Demarie’ Smith hit a RBI single to right center to score Andrew Garcia from second to take a 1-0 lead.
The Jaguars would answer in the top of the sixth inning as Judah Wilbur would hit a RBI sac-fly to tie the game at 1-1.
With the game still tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning and the winning run on third for the Panthers. Kellen Rogers would come in to pinch hit and he would deliver with a walk-off RBI single to right field to win the game.
