LSP investigating deputy-involved shooting in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION (WAFB) - Investigators with Louisiana State Police are looking into a deputy-involved shooting that happened in Ascension Parish Friday, May 21.
Officials say the shooting took place in Sorrento near the River Ridge Subdivision.
In a statement to WAFB, LSP Public Information Officer Taylor Scrantz said “We are working on a statement as our investigators process the scene.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
