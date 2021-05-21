LSP investigating deputy-involved shooting in Ascension Parish

By WAFB Staff | May 21, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 7:57 AM

ASCENSION (WAFB) - Investigators with Louisiana State Police are looking into a deputy-involved shooting that happened in Ascension Parish Friday, May 21.

Officials say the shooting took place in Sorrento near the River Ridge Subdivision.

In a statement to WAFB, LSP Public Information Officer Taylor Scrantz said “We are working on a statement as our investigators process the scene.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

