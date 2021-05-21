Here’s where to get sandbags in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The current status of all available sandbagging sites in Ascension Parish is as follows:
- Astroland sub. 4000 pre-bagged
- Jackie Robinson Park 18000 pre-bagged sandbags
- Bluff Middle School 3 dump truck loads of loose sand and 4000 sandbags
- Prairieville Fire Station 3 dump truck loads and 3000 sandbags
- Fire District#1 Airline Hwy across from Sno’ Seafood 2 dump truck loads and 4000 sandbags
- Ridge Rd. and Klienpeter 6 dump truck loads and 5000 sandbags
- Paula Park 16000 pre-bagged sandbags
- Stevens Park 20000 pre-bagged sandbags
- Butch Gore Park 4000 pre-bagged sandbags 2 loads of sand and 3000 sandbags
- Lake Martin and Hwy 431 curve 3 loads of sand and 6000 sandbags
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.