Here’s where to get sandbags in Ascension Parish
By WAFB Staff | May 21, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 4:33 PM

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The current status of all available sandbagging sites in Ascension Parish is as follows:

  • Astroland sub. 4000 pre-bagged
  • Jackie Robinson Park 18000 pre-bagged sandbags
  • Bluff Middle School 3 dump truck loads of loose sand and 4000 sandbags
  • Prairieville Fire Station 3 dump truck loads and 3000 sandbags
  • Fire District#1 Airline Hwy across from Sno’ Seafood 2 dump truck loads and 4000 sandbags
  • Ridge Rd. and Klienpeter 6 dump truck loads and 5000 sandbags
  • Paula Park 16000 pre-bagged sandbags
  • Stevens Park 20000 pre-bagged sandbags
  • Butch Gore Park 4000 pre-bagged sandbags 2 loads of sand and 3000 sandbags
  • Lake Martin and Hwy 431 curve 3 loads of sand and 6000 sandbags

