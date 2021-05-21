Gulf disturbance given 40% chance of development

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two areas of low pressure that could develop into tropical systems.
Low-level circulation is forming in the western Gulf of Mexico, however, showers and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized. Authorities say conditions are “marginally conducive” for development and a short-lived tropical depression or storm could form before the disturbance moves inland Friday night.
Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall over a portion of southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana over the next few days.
Forecasters have given the disturbance a 40% chance of development in the next 48 hours.
About 450 miles east-northeast of Bermuda, showers and thunderstorms associated with a non-tropical low-pressure system have become better organized, according to the 7 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center on Friday, May 21.
The low has not yet acquired subtropical storm characteristics, however, the NHC says if current trends continue, advisories could begin being issued late Friday. Forecasters have given the system a 90% chance of development over the next 48 hours.
Hurricane Season officially begins June 1. Should either system be upgraded, they will be named Ana and Bill. This would be the seventh year in a row a named storm has formed before the start of Hurricane Season.
