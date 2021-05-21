Gonzales police officer receives lifesaving commendation award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officer Terry E. Taylor has been honored for saving a man’s life back in September of 2019.
In September of 2019, Officer Taylor responded to a medical call about a man with a grinding wheel impaled in his left wrist. He then applied a tourniquet to the victim’s arm and assisted EMS workers with transporting the man to the local hospital.
The emergency physician informed the authorities if officer Taylor has not applied the tourniquet he could have coded from blood loss.
“Officer Terry E. Taylor’s actions are in keeping with the finest traditions of law enforcement service and reflect distinct credit upon himself and the Gonzales Police Department,” said Gonzales Police Cheif Sherman Jackson.
