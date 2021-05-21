GOHSEP monitoring tropical system, ongoing flood threat

It is also important to prepare now for future tropical threats and severe weather. Hurricane season officially starts in less than two weeks. Severe weather can happen any time of year, with flooding being the state’s number one threat. We encourage everyone to finalize your emergency plans by visiting www.getagameplan.org. Step one for those plans this year should be get your COVID-19 vaccination. Getting the vaccine could help protect you should evacuations or shelters become necessary. Check your emergency supplies and develop an emergency communications plan for friends and family. In addition to those steps, now is a great time to conduct an insurance checkup. We encourage everyone to get flood insurance, regardless whether it is required for your home. Examine other factors with all your insurance policies to make sure you understand what’s covered, the level of coverage and your deductibles.