GOHSEP monitoring tropical system, ongoing flood threat

The following information is from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP):
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is closely monitoring a tropical disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico. As of Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives the disturbance a 40 percent chance of development before it moves inland Friday evening. Forecasters say the impact will be continued rainfall over portions of the state. Much of the rainfall is expected over Southwest Louisiana.
While it is important to stay weather aware and prepare for new flood threats, GOHSEP continues to urge everyone to report their damage from the flooding earlier this week. If you are a homeowner or renter who received damage, please take a moment to complete a self-reporting survey, which can be found at www.damage.la.gov. The survey will help local and state emergency managers collect data to move forward with the recovery process. Reporting to the survey does not replace reporting damage to a person’s insurance agency. Anyone impacted by the severe weather should fill out the survey to report damage. This includes structures only, not vehicles. The survey is voluntary and does not guarantee any federal disaster relief assistance. Call 211 if need assistance completing the survey.
It is also important to prepare now for future tropical threats and severe weather. Hurricane season officially starts in less than two weeks. Severe weather can happen any time of year, with flooding being the state’s number one threat. We encourage everyone to finalize your emergency plans by visiting www.getagameplan.org. Step one for those plans this year should be get your COVID-19 vaccination. Getting the vaccine could help protect you should evacuations or shelters become necessary. Check your emergency supplies and develop an emergency communications plan for friends and family. In addition to those steps, now is a great time to conduct an insurance checkup. We encourage everyone to get flood insurance, regardless whether it is required for your home. Examine other factors with all your insurance policies to make sure you understand what’s covered, the level of coverage and your deductibles.
As the flash flood threat remains in many regions of the state, check www.511la.org for information on road closures. Avoid flooded roadways and use caution if you must travel while these dangerous continue.
