FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch in effect through Noon, finally drier this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Noon on Friday, but we can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel with our relentless rain.
Good rain chances can be expected this morning as another slug of moisture moves inland from the Gulf of Mexico, but we should trend drier into the afternoon as high pressure builds in from the east and rains gradually shift to our west.
High temperatures this afternoon will top out near 80 degrees.
Even as the rains end, we will continue to keep a close eye on local rivers and waterways into the weekend.
Widespread 5″-10″ rains have fallen across the area this week, with a swath of 10″-16″ from southeastern parts of E. Baton Rouge Parish through Ascension and eastern Iberville into northern Assumption Parish.
Some creeks and bayous have reported record or near-record levels over the last few days and water will likely remain high through at least the weekend. A complicating factor on the lower reaches of the Amite and Tickfaw Rivers will be continued winds from the east and southeast.
The good news is that we will finally dry out beginning on Saturday and likely continuing through much, if not all of next week.
The weekend actually shapes up to be pretty decent, with morning lows in the low to mid 60s, and highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.
High pressure dominating our weather through most of next week will result in generally dry conditions, with temperatures near to slightly above normal. Morning will range from the mid 60s to around 70 degrees, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
As if this week hasn’t been enough, it looks like 2021 may once again deliver an early start to the hurricane season.
Close to home, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a trough of low pressure in the western Gulf. The good news here is that development chances are only listed at 20% as of early Friday and this system is likely to track toward Texas.
Elsewhere, a non-tropical area of low pressure about 500 miles east of Bermuda is given an 80% chance of becoming a subtropical depression or storm. If it does get named, it would be Ana. It appears unlikely that this system will produce any major impacts to land areas.
