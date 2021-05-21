Bats heat up as Jags take down Alcorn State 10-5; Frank leads the way with four RBI

MADISON, Ala. (WAFB) - The bats finally heated up for the Southern Jaguars as they avoided elimination in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday, May 21.
The Jags scored 10 runs on 12 hits as they moved on to the next round of the SWAC Tournament. Colton Frank led the way for Southern going 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBI including a two run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The left hander, Jacob Snyder got the start on the mound for the Jaguars and threw five innings, allowing two runs on four hits and struck out six batters.
Southern got things going in the bottom of the second inning as Zavier Moore hit a two-run single to take a 2-0 lead over the Braves. Isaiah Adams would add another run on a RBI single to make it 3-0.
Alcorn State would answer in the top of the third inning scoring two runs to make it 3-2. However, the Jaguars would answer in the bottom of the inning as Frank hit a RBI single to make it 4-2 and then Moore would add another run on a RBI ground out to extend Southern’s lead to 5-2.
The Braves would answer again in the top of the fourth inning with two more runs to make it 5-4.
Southern’s O’Neill Burgos would add another run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 6-4 on a RBI sac-fly.
In the bottom of the seventh inning Frank would add two more runs on a two-run home run to make it 8-4 and give the Jags some breathing room.
The Jaguars added more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning as Tremaine Spears hit a RBI single to make it 9-4 and then Frank added his fourth RBI of the game on a sac-fly to make it 10-4.
Southern will play Prairie View A&M again on Friday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m.
