Baton Rouge General lifts visitation restrictions in place since start of pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After more than a year, Baton Rouge General (BRG) announced that it will lift most pandemic-related visitor restrictions beginning Monday, May 24.
The statewide mandate still requires masks at healthcare facilities, so all visitors and patients, in addition to employees, will still be required to wear a mask inside all three hospital locations.
BRG says children 12 and older will now be able to visit loved ones in most areas of the hospital, as long as they’re accompanied by an adult:
- In the Behavioral Health Units (BHU), visitors must still be 18 or older
- In the NICU, siblings 12 and older may visit, but any other visitors must be 17
Two visitors are now allowed per patient in more areas, including the Emergency Rooms, ICU and NICU.
In the Birth Center, there is no limitation on the number of visitors, unless the mother is COVID-positive. After delivering, two visitors can spend the night.
Visiting hours remain 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., except for select areas:
- ICU – 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 2-5 p.m., and 8:30-10 p.m.
- NICU – 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- BHU – 1-2 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Skilled Nursing Unit – By appointment only
In March 2020, all area hospitals began a strict no-visitor policy.
In May 2020, limited visitation was allowed for patients undergoing surgery.
Further modifications were made as vaccinations rolled out and community spread continued to decline.
For more information and for up-to-date visitation guidelines, visit brgeneral.org.
